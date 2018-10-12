Shuniah fire investigate fully-involved house fire on Wednesday night

Firefighters in Shuniah, Ont., are investigating the cause of a fully-involved house fire in the 100 block of Road 5 South on Wednesday night.

According to a written release, crews arrived to a house fire that had already collapsed just before 8:30 p.m.

Firefighters contained the fire and had it completely extinguished by approximately 11 p.m.

No injuries have been reported as there was no one home at the time of the fire.

Officials with the Shuniah Fire and Emergency Services said it is unknown if alarms in the house were operational when the flames broke out.

They would like to remind residents of the importance of working smoke alarms and the need to replace them every 10 years.