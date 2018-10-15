Family escapes trailer fire in Shuniah, Ont., after waking up to crying baby

A family in northwestern Ontario narrowly escaped a fire that broke out in their mobile home in the municipality of Shuniah early Sunday morning.

Shuniah Fire & Emergency Services said they were called to a structural fire in Longhouse Village on Lakeshore Drive, east of Thunder Bay, Ont., at approximately 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, October 14.

Once crews arrived, they said they quickly knocked the fire down in the rear of the mobile home but the fire that spread to the roof and floor made it challenging to put out.

At 3:45 a.m. fire officials fully extinguished the fire and two adults, one toddler, one baby and two pets made it out safely and have been connected with the Thunder Bay Red Cross Disaster Assistance Team to help them with shelter, clothing and diapers.

An investigation revealed that the mother woke up to her baby crying and found the trailer full of smoke.

According to a written statement by Shuniah Fire & Emergency Services, the smoke alarm had reportedly been disabled due to frequent nuisance alarms from shower steam.

Fire crews said the carbon monoxide alarm went off as the family was getting out of the trailer.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Shuniah Fire & Emergency Services is emphasizing the importance of smoke alarms and encouraging residents to contact their local fire department if they are having issues with their alarm rather than disabling it.



