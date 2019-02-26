Firefighters with Shuniah Fire and Emergency Services (SFES) are investigating a garage fire that occurred on Monday afternoon in the 2400 block of Lakeshore Drive.

According to a written release issued on Tuesday, fire crews responded to a fully involved garage fire that had also spread to an attached sauna at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Monday, February 25.

Fire crews said they worked through the cold weather conditions to bring the fire under control before 7 p.m.

The fire was declared extinguished by 7:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fire officials are reminding the public to always follow the manufacturer's recommendations when using, installing and caring for portable heaters and to make sure there is sufficient clearance between the portable heaters and any combustible materials.