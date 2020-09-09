OPP say Shuniah party of 23 resulted in court summons, with fine to be determined

A birthday party held a week and a half ago in Shuniah, outside of Thunder Bay, Ont. will be a party to never forget, mainly, for its potential cost.

OPP said on January 28 they were called to a private residence, after an anonymous tip about a number of vehicles in a driveway at a home in the community.

It turned out 23 people were inside the home, which is illegal under the Reopening Ontario Act. A 66-year-old man from Thunder Bay was charged in the incident.

Instead of laying an $880 fine against the property owner, and each person at the party, officers who responded to the home decided to issue a court summons, said Sgt. Mike Golding.

That allows a Justice of the Peace to determine the appropriate fine, Golding said, which could range from $10,000 to $100,000.

"It is a pretty big deal, if you're going to go against the regulations and decide to hold an event, and in this case, the officers used their discretion, and decided rather than charge all of the people at the party, that they would charge the owner of the residence, and the person who orchestrated the event," he said.

Golding said as far as he is aware, this is the first summons of its type issued in the northwest. He said there have been other tickets issued for not self-isolating in the Fort Frances area.

"We have the option of issuing a provincial offence ticket of $880 to the person that's there, or we can target the person that's actually holding the event, and going against the COVID regulations, and give them what's called a summons, basically requesting them in court, and answering to a larger fine."