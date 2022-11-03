Shuniah school board election to resume next week

Voters in Shuniah will again have a chance to cast their ballots for English Catholic school board trustee next week, after the discovery of flawed ballots halted the vote on municipal election day.

Shuniah, and the City of Thunder Bay, both declared emergencies during the municipal election on Oct. 24 due to the issue in Shuniah, which saw ballots distributed that didn't include the names of all candidates. Shuniah is part of the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board's catchment area.

Shuniah clerk Kerry Bellamy said the cause was human error.

"Unfortunately, when the ballots were being reviewed, it wasn't noticed that there was a mistake on them," Bellamy said at Thunder Bay City Hall on Thursday. "It went through the process of being reviewed, and got all the way through the election process to the voting day."

Bellamy said a voter notified the municipality about the error, and an emergency was declared.

"Legislation does dictate that the largest municipality in the geographic area that encompasses the Thunder Bay District Catholic School Board is responsible for tabulating the results of that race," Thunder Bay City Clerk Krista Power said. "So as you know, we did declare the emergency.

We did provide direction to all clerks in surrounding municipalities to hold safe and secure their results from the Thunder Bay District Catholic School Board, so that Shuniah could pause and then address the issue and be able to resume their election."

New ballots are now available, and Shuniah voters will have a chance to cast their votes for Thunder Bay District Catholic School Board trustee starting Monday at 8 a.m.

The election period will run until 8 p.m. on Nov. 21, and new voter information letters are being sent to all eligible Shuniah residents. Votes can be cast online, or via phone.

Since the flawed ballots only affected the Shuniah vote, Power said she hopes the votes will be tabulated by the afternoon of Nov. 22.

Bellamy said new checks and balances have been implemented to prevent similar issues in the future.