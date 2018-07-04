OPP charge man with impaired driving after Shuniah collision

Provincial police say they've charged a man with impaired driving after a single-vehicle collision on Tuesday in Shuniah, Ont.

Officers from the Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Shuniah Fire and Emergency Services and Superior North Emergency Medical Service (EMS) responded to a single vehicle collision at the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and McKenzie Heights Road just after 4:00 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered that a pick-up truck had collided with a hydro tower and rolled over onto its roof, OPP said in a news release issued Wednesday. The hydro tower had been knocked down and was lying across Lakeshore Drive. The driver was not injured.

While speaking with the driver, officers determined that he had been drinking, so they arrested him and took him to the detachment for further tests.

The 50-year-old man was charged with operating a motor vehicle with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood in his system.

He is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on Aug. 24.