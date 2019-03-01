A home owner in the Municipality of Shuniah has been fined over $300 after fire and emergency crews responded to a possible carbon monoxide leak on Friday night.

According to a written release from Shuniah Fire & Emergency Services, crews were called to a residence in Longhouse Village on Lakeshore Drive at around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 22.

During the investigation, firefighters discovered that no carbon monoxide alarm was installed in the home and two non-working smoke alarms were found as one of them had been rendered inoperable.

"In light of this close call ... SFES would like to remind the public that smoke and CO alarms are not only the law, but are a main part of your family's safety as an early warning system," SFES stated in Friday's release. "Smoke and carbon monoxide will not wake a person up, but will render a person unconscious and be fatal."

Fire crews said when investigators went back to the home to follow up on the investigation, they found the home owner had installed a carbon monoxide alarm.

The homeowner was fined a total of $360 for failing to maintain a smoke alarm in operating condition and was warned about the CO alarm.