British Columbia man charged after police seize large amount of cannabis during Shuniah traffic stop

A 25-year-old British Columbia man is facing a number of charges after OPP found a large quantity of cannabis during a traffic stop in Shuniah, Ont.

Thunder Bay OPP pulled a vehicle over on Highway 11/17 at about 3 p.m. Wednesday for a speeding violation. However, during the stop, police said officers became aware of possible criminal activity.

An investigation revealed that the male passenger was in possession of 181 grams of dried cannabis, 898 grams of hashish, and 838 grams of THC concentrate.

The man was arrested and charged under the Cannabis Act. He's due to appear in Thunder Bay court on Oct. 18.

The female driver of the vehicle was also charged with several Highway Traffic Act and Liquor Licence Act offences, police said.