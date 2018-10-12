Shuniah firefighters battle blaze behind wall of camp

Volunteer firefighters were forced to cut into the wall of a camp in Shuniah, near Thunder Bay, Ont., to extinguish a fire that had broken out behind the fireplace early Wednesday.

Firefighters were called to a seasonal residence on Amethyst Harbour Bay Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. with reports of smoke inside the structure.

The occupants had been alerted by a smoke alarm.

Responding firefighters found an active fire in the wall, behind the camp's fireplace. Firefighters cut into the wall and the floor to access the fire, and extinguished it.

Shuniah Fire and Emergency Services said the cause of the fire was aged brick and mortar, which had deteriorated to the point that it could no longer properly contain a fire within the fireplace.

Firefighters remained on the scene until about 6 a.m.