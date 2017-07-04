Shuniah daytime burning leads to fines

The Municipality of Shuniah is cracking down on people who are going against municipal bylaws and lighting fires during daytime hours.

Shuniah bylaws prohibit any open-air burning between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. from April 1 to October 31.

But that's not stopping people from lighting campfires or burning brush while the sun is shining, said Shuniah Fire and Emergency Service Chief Blair Arthur.

"We're seeing this, easily, weekly," Arthur said.

Arthur said there are good reasons for prohibiting open-air burning during the day.

Higher winds, lower humidity

"The biggest concern ... is during the daytime, you have higher ambient air temperatures," he said. "So, as soon as the sun comes up, often you get winds."

Further, since Shuniah's fire department is a volunteer organization, there simply aren't as many staff available during the day if a fire gets out of control, Arthur said.

"Most of our firefighters have full-time jobs," he said. "And the chances of fires catching during the day is much higher — the humidity is much lower during the daytime."

Arthur said anyone caught doing any open-air burning during the day could face a fine of up to $200.