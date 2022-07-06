Send us your best fish pictures, and tell us your best fish tales for 'Show us your fish'
Three new rod and reel combinations will be given away on July 15 live on Superior Morning
On Wednesday morning Superior Morning show host Mary-Jean Cormier, and long-time CBC contributor Gord Ellis, kicked off a new summer contest called "Show Us Your Fish".
The contest is being held to mark National Fishing Week, which takes place July 2 to 10 across Canada.
Three brand new rod and reel combinations are up for grabs.
Two rods and reels will be awarded for two of the pictures entered. a third rod will be for the best audio or written fishing story.
We would love to get some audio stories as well. So leave us a message at 807-625-5077.
We will play some of those calls on Superior morning as they come in. If you have pictures, the best way to enter is via the message tab at the CBC Thunder Bay Facebook page.
People are asked to limit entries to two pictures. You can also email your pics and entries at thunderbay@cbc.ca.
If you want to see the pictures already entered, they are being posted in an album at the CBC Thunder Bay Facebook page. National Fishing Week is an annual event that is supported by Catch Fishing, a national program dedicated to encouraging Canadians to get outdoors and enjoy Canada's angling heritage.
National Fishing Week is supported by federal, provincial and territorial governments, as well as hundreds of organizations and businesses.
The " Show Us Your Fish" contest will wrap on on Friday, July 15, on Superior Morning.
Until then, scroll down to check out some of these photos. Check back often, since we'll be updating them throughout the contest.