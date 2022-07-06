Send us your best fish pictures, and tell us your best fish tales for 'Show us your fish'

On Wednesday morning Superior Morning show host Mary-Jean Cormier, and long-time CBC contributor Gord Ellis, kicked off a new summer contest called "Show Us Your Fish".

The contest is being held to mark National Fishing Week, which takes place July 2 to 10 across Canada.

Three brand new rod and reel combinations are up for grabs.

Two rods and reels will be awarded for two of the pictures entered. a third rod will be for the best audio or written fishing story.

We would love to get some audio stories as well. So leave us a message at 807-625-5077.

We will play some of those calls on Superior morning as they come in. If you have pictures, the best way to enter is via the message tab at the CBC Thunder Bay Facebook page.

Pamela Kiefer sent in this photo of Kayden and her pike from a spring ice fishing trip to Lake Manitoba. (Submitted by Pamela Kiefer)

People are asked to limit entries to two pictures. You can also email your pics and entries at thunderbay@cbc.ca.

If you want to see the pictures already entered, they are being posted in an album at the CBC Thunder Bay Facebook page. National Fishing Week is an annual event that is supported by Catch Fishing, a national program dedicated to encouraging Canadians to get outdoors and enjoy Canada's angling heritage.

National Fishing Week is supported by federal, provincial and territorial governments, as well as hundreds of organizations and businesses.

The " Show Us Your Fish" contest will wrap on on Friday, July 15, on Superior Morning.

Until then, scroll down to check out some of these photos. Check back often, since we'll be updating them throughout the contest.

Amy Dragan sent us this photo of Beau's first fish on Kab Lake. (Submitted by Amy Dragan)

CB Thunder Bay Superior Morning show host Mary-Jean Cormier shows off one of three brand new fishing rods and reels that will be given away as part of the "Show Us Your Fish" contest. (photo: Gord Ellis/CBC )

Amy Dragan shows off her 19.5" bass caught in the Kam River recently. (Submitted by Amy Dragan)

Kelsey Hoogsteen sent us this picture of her five year old son Avery with a beutiful walleye he caught on Big Trout Lake, she says he's 'another generation of fishermen in the making!' (Submitted by Kelsey Hoogsteen)