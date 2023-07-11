Our summer photo contest is back and we're looking for your best fish pictures

Fishing is a huge part of summer in northwestern Ontario, and anglers from across the region are showing off their catches as part of CBC Thunder Bay's annual Show us Your Fish contest.

And there's still time to enter!

We're looking for the best pictures — from monster pike to tiny trout — and are giving away two rod and reel sets plus a mystery third prize.

To enter, you can send an email to thunderbay@cbc.ca with your picture, and make sure to include the tale of how the fish was caught. You have until Thursday, July 13 to get your entry in.

We'll be announcing the winner live on Superior Morning on CBC Radio on Friday, July 14 and will be posting the winners here too.

In the meantime, here's a look at some of our favourite entries so far. You can see all the entries on our CBC Thunder Bay Facebook page.

Carlo Contera shows off a monster caught earlier this summer on a lake near Kenora! (Submitted by Carlo Cantera )

Here's what mom Jessica Kivell had to say about this beauty: 'Spencer, age 9, and his big catch. He caught this it on Pelican Lake in Sioux lookout. He almost didn’t go fishing because he loves animals and is bothered by them potentially getting hurt while fishing. He caught and released this guy without any harm done. It was the highlight of the day for him!' (Submitted by Jessica Kivell )

Jesse Harnden sent us this picture of a family fishing trip off the shore of Lake Nipigon. (Submitted Jesse Harnden)

Susie Rietdijk sent us this photo of her nephew Parker. She says: 'We spend a lot of time fishing at our camp on Lake Superior. We have caught a lot of fish, but this one is the biggest one yet. Parker reeled in this 43'', 20-pound pike. It is a moment he will never forget.' (Submitted by Susie Rietdijk )

Emerson Clark shows off a bass caught on July 1 at Kashabowie lake. (Submitted by Dustin Clark)