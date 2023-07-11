Our summer photo contest is back and we're looking for your best fish pictures
Fishing is a huge part of summer in northwestern Ontario, and anglers from across the region are showing off their catches as part of CBC Thunder Bay's annual Show us Your Fish contest. Check out some of the early entries here.
And there's still time to enter!
We're looking for the best pictures — from monster pike to tiny trout — and are giving away two rod and reel sets plus a mystery third prize.
To enter, you can send an email to thunderbay@cbc.ca with your picture, and make sure to include the tale of how the fish was caught. You have until Thursday, July 13 to get your entry in.
We'll be announcing the winner live on Superior Morning on CBC Radio on Friday, July 14 and will be posting the winners here too.