Thunder Bay, Ont. police arrest shoplifter claiming to be armed

A 35-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing charges after shoplifting from a Walmart store while claiming to be armed with a gun.

Police were called to the Arthur Street West Walmart at about 12:50 p.m. Thursday with reports of a shoplifter.

Responding officers learned the accused had been spotted putting merchandise into a suitcase by a security officer.

Security asked the accused to return the items, but he refused and said he had a gun.

The accused then fled.

About a half-hour later, police spotted a suspect matching the accused male's description running through an alleyway between Sifton and Chilton avenues.

The accused was located shortly after with assistance from the police K-9 unit, in a nearby field, and arrested after a brief struggle.

After the arrest, police located more than $750 in stolen Walmart merchandise, and more than $330 in stolen Canadian Tire merchandise.

The accused has been charged with robbery with violence, resisting police, and four counts of breach of probation.

He appeared in court Friday and was remanded into custody.