Thunder Bay police investigate south-side shooting

Thunder Bay police are investigating a shooting on the city's south side that left a male from Niagara injured on Saturday night.

Police said officers were dispatched to the 300 block of May Street South just after 8:20 p.m. with reports of a weapons incident.

Responding officers learned the victim had been shot, and he was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Members of the police Major Crimes Unit are now involved in the investigation, and continued to maintain a presence in the area on Sunday.

No further details have yet been provided.

The investigation continues, and anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.