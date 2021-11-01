Arrest made a week after shooting on Thunder Bay's south side

A 27-year-old man has been arrested and faces multiple charges after a south side shooting in Thunder Bay, Ont., last month.

Police said the accused was apprehended on Saturday.

Police and paramedics were called to an address on the 300 block of May Street South on the night of Oct. 23, where a man from the Niagara region was found with non-life threatening injuries from a shooting.

The accused is charged with attempted murder, breaking and entering with intent, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failing to comply with a release order.

He appeared in court on Sunday and remains in custody.