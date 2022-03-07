Shocked cottage owner shows off massive snow banks along coastal road near Lake Superior

A cottage owner in the hamlet of Silver Islet is showing off its towering snowbanks.

James Cross posted a video on social media that he said shows the view of Lake Superior entirely obscured by the snow, despite it being just a few metres from the road.

"You can't see Sandy Beach at all. It's gone, "Cross says in the video. "I'm behind this massive snow berm here."

The community of Silver Islet, located on the tip of the Sibley Peninsula just east of Thunder Bay, has been especially hard hit this winter by heavy snows.

Cross said he got stuck in a blizzard at Silver Islet on Jan. 21, when the road drifted in.

As he shows in the video he first posted to Facebook, the snow banks have only gotten higher in the weeks since.