Work begins on new Shoal Lake 40 water treatment system

Shoal Lake 40 is moving forward with a new water treatment system, one that will end years of water advisories in the community.

A ground-breaking ceremony was Friday held to officially kick the project off. The ceremony marked the awarding of a contract for the construction of the system.

Shoal Lake 40, which straddles the Ontario-Manitoba border, has been under drinking water advisories since 1997. Despite drawing water from the same source as the City of Winnipeg — the source for both communities is Shoal Lake itself — Shoal Lake 40 has never had a centralized water treatment facility.

"Building on the success of Freedom Road, the awarding of the construction contract for our new water treatment system continues our work with willing partners to correct past wrongs in the spirit of reconciliation," Shoal Lake 40 Chief Erwin Redsky said in a statement. "After decades of denial, our people can finally look forward to the day when we, like the citizens of Winnipeg, can turn on our taps and access clean, safe Shoal Lake water."

The $33-million water treatment project includes the construction of a water treatment plant, reservoir, raw water intake structure, and lift station.

Construction is expected to be completed by December 2020, and the work will be done by Shoal Lake 40 Contractors LP/Sigfusson Northern Ltd.