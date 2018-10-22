Man charged in connection with Shoal Lake 39 death

A 27-year-old man from Shoal Lake 39 First Nation is facing second degree murder charges in the death of a 72-year-old woman, also from the First Nation.

The charge follows an investigation by the Treaty Three Police Service, in conjunction with the Ontario Provincial Police North West Region Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Service.

The Office of the Chief Coroner and Forensic Pathology Service in Toronto conducted a post-mortem on Oct. 15, according to a news release issued Monday by OPP.

The victim was identified as Betty Ann Cup.

The suspect was arrested Friday, police said.

He has been remanded into custody.

