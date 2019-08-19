Man faces 10 charges after gun fired at home in Shoal Lake #39

A man is facing 10 charges after a gun was fired at a home in a northwestern Ontario Indigenous community on Sunday.

Treaty Three Police were notified of the incident, which took place in Iskatewizaagegan #39 Independent First Nation, also known as Shoal Lake #39. There were no injuries.

Treaty Three Police asked for the assistance of the OPP and RCMP — the community spans the Ontario and Manitoba border — and the suspect was later arrested in Falcon Lake, Manitoba, after he had crashed his vehicle while fleeing from police.

Treaty Three Police said the accused faces 10 charges, several of which are firearms-related.

No further details about the accused or the incident have yet been provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Treaty Three Police or Crime Stoppers.