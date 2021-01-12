Port of Thunder Bay shipments up 20 per cent over five-year average

The Port of Thunder Bay continues to see strong cargo volumes in the 2021 shipping season.

In an update issued Tuesday, the Chamber of Marine Commerce said Thunder Bay's season is indicative of the performance of the St. Lawrence Seaway as a whole in the first few weeks of the 2021 season.

Overall, St. Lawrence Seaway cargo volumes from March 22 to April 30 totalled 4 million metric tonnes, up 3.7 per cent from the same period in 2020.

Canadian grain shipments are up 15.5 per cent this year, while dry bulk cargo is up 1.6 per cent. Iron ore is up 6.89 per cent, and general cargo shipments have risen 23.2 per cent this year.

March shipments through the Port of Thunder Bay exceeded 300,000 metric tonnes for the first time on record; as of April 30, 1.27 million metric tonnes of cargo had passed through the port, the chamber said.

And while those numbers are down from the start of the 2020 season, they're higher than the five-year average, the chamber said.

The port has also exported 1.15 million metric tonnes of Prairie grain, and received two shipments of steel in April, which were on the way to western Canada, the chamber said.