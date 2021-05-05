Thunder Bay shipping season off to strong start

Thunder Bay's 2021 shipping season is off to a strong start.

The Port of Thunder Bay said cargo shipments between March 26 — which was the day the season officially opened — and April 30 were 20 per cent higher than the five-year average.

Further, cargo shipments over the first few days of the season, from March 26 to March 31, exceeded 300,000 metric tonnes for the first time on record, the port said.

The port also said that 1.27 million metric tonnes of cargo was shipped through Thunder Bay between March 26 and April 30, which is down nine per cent when compared to the same period in 2020.

Grain has made up a large part of this year's cargo shipments, as western Canadian grain farmers produced near-record volumes of wheat, canola, and other related crops in 2020, the port said.

The port also received two shipments of steel in April, which will be transported to western Canada by rail.

Domestic vessel calls between March 26 and April 30 are up by 30 when compared to the same period in 2020; saltie calls were down by eight, the port said.