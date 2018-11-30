Thunder Bay shelter hopes to 'change the conversation' around homelessness with new event

Officials with Shelter House in Thunder Bay, Ont., say they hope a new event will not only raise some money, but also give people more of a first-hand glimpse of what it's like to be without a place to sleep.

The shelter holds its first "sleep out" event on Nov. 30. Participants raised money and will spend the night outdoors at Shelter House's George Street property on the city's south side. Executive director Michelle Jordan said she hopes the experience itself will start to change the conversation around homelessness.

"I hope it does change the conversation and I hope it makes people think, maybe to volunteer more, maybe think twice about just walking past a somebody who's sleeping on the sidewalk," she said. "That's kind of what we're trying to do is just make people more aware so they can help the community."

"I mean, everybody has to work together to end homelessness, it can't just be done by one organization or a handful of people."

The event starts at 10 p.m., Jordan said. Participants have to bring their own sleeping bag, flashlight, warm clothing and any two other items of their choice. They will receive from the shelter a small take-away meal, which includes a sandwich, water and pastries.

"That's pretty much what you would get if you're hungry at night time at Shelter House," Jordan said.

Michelle Jordan is the executive director of Shelter House in Thunder Bay, Ont. (Matt Prokopchuk / CBC) Shelter staff, representatives from partner organizations as well as people who are homeless and who have experienced it will also be on-hand to speak until around midnight she added.

People will sleep under a tent, Jordan said.

The event comes about two weeks after the release of data from this year's point-in-time count, which identified over 500 people in and around Thunder Bay that identified as homeless. Jordan said releasing the statistics around homelessness then asking people to experience it can work hand-in-hand.

"Now we know there's more homeless people than there actually are homes, so we know we need to make some changes in that way and we all have to work together to do that."

Final numbers of registrants aren't in yet, Jordan said, but she added she expects about 30 people will take part. She said that anyone curious about the event but who didn't register can also drop by.

"I think what happens when you bring a group of people in like this, the conversation starts to go outward, toward the people they know and their families and their friends," she said.

"Hopefully it just becomes a big conversation about how to help."