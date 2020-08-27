Shelter House launches new fundraising campaign to replace roof

The Shelter House is in desperate need of a new roof, and launched a virtual fundraising campaign to help raise the necessary money on Thursday.

The campaign is called "Sheltering Shelter House" and is asking the community to "sponsor a shingle," with a basic shingle starting at $50.

Community members and businesses can choose to donate more money for bronze, silver, gold, platinum and rainbow shingles.

"We've been talking about the roof probably since I started this position about three years ago, knowing that we had to do some replacement work on it. So it's just coming down to the wire now. It has to get done," said Michelle Jordan, executive director for Shelter House.

The organization has had "difficulties finding capital grants to replace the roof," which has led the group to seek financial support from the community.

"I think most of the funding should come from government sources, especially for these types of projects. Unfortunately, that's not available. So we have to ask the community to help us out," Jordan said.

The roof of Shelter House's building (pictured above) is "in desperate need" of being replaced, according to Shelter House executive director Michelle Jordan. (Submitted by Shelter House)

While the Shelter House is hoping to repair the entire roof, the most immediate concerns are the south and west portions of the roof.

Jordan says they are hoping to have repairs completed before the end of the fall this year, but they can only complete as much of the roof as they have funding for.

While some community partners have stepped in to contribute, the organization is still seeking $35,000 to reach the fundraising goal of $60,000.

Members of the public interested in supporting the fundraiser can find more information on the Shelter House's website or Facebook page.