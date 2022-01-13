Thunder Bay, Ont., organizations prepare for potential COVID-19 rise after recent outbreaks

Shelter House staff and public health officials are still working to determine the extent of a COVID-19 outbreak at the Thunder Bay, Ont., shelter for people experiencing homelessness.

The outbreak declared Tuesday at the George Street facility comes as the Omicron variant fuels a surge resulting in the highest case counts reported throughout the pandemic. Limited testing eligibility means those numbers likely remain underestimates of the true prevalence of the virus.

Shelter House executive director Michelle Jordan on Wednesday said there have been five confirmed cases, with 15 people isolating.

Those numbers may increase after testing was done this week, she added.

"With this variant, we know it tends to spread like wildfire, so we're expecting to see more cases."

Jordan said there are preparations to ensure the shelter can continue operating, which is especially important given the cold winter weather.

The facility's shelter has been operating at close to its 62-bed capacity on a nightly basis, she said.

"We do have contingency plans in place in case staff do get ill. Those will only go so far, but we may have to redeploy staff, we may have to pull [the Street Outreach Services program] off the road depending on how bad the situation gets, but we're prepared to do what we need to do."

14:58 Dr. Janet DeMille: COVID Check-In From the return to in-person learning, to new outbreaks... Dr. Janet DeMille of the Thunder Bay Health Unit discusses the latest COVID-19 news. 14:58

Dr. Janet DeMille, the medical officer of health for the Thunder Bay district, said it's a challenging situation.

"We were definitely expecting that it would be a population that would be impacted at some point," DeMille said.

"As our case numbers go up, things like that can happen."

DeMille said she expects the current COVID-19 climate in Ontario to get worse over the next few weeks, but shares the hope of Ontario Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore that February will bring improvement.

'Different situation' than last year

The Shelter House is one of several declared in the Thunder Bay area in recent days. Along with multiple affecting long-term care homes, one is in effect at the Thunder Bay District Jail.

As of earlier this week, the jail outbreak was linked to a total of over 50 staff and inmate confirmed cases.

In early 2021, there were massive outbreaks at the jail and Thunder Bay correctional centre that also resulted in an outbreak that swept through the city's vulnerable and precariously housed populations.

The vulnerable populations COVID-19 planning table, a consortium of social service providers and community agencies in the city, said it was meeting regularly to mitigate the spread. In particular, an isolation shelter command team is assessing whether there is adequate capacity for people to isolate.

"I think we're in a very different situation than we were last year where there was more specific spread among a specific population, whereas this variant is community wide and is impacting everyone in Thunder Bay," planning table chair Cynthia Olsen said.

More isolation shelter stays

Olsen said the isolation shelter has seen increased use in recent weeks.

Up North 6:03 How are vulnerable people being affected by Omicron in Thunder Bay? The Omicron variant is fueling a surge of COVID-19 right across Ontario.And it has some people concerned over the spread of Omicron in Thunder Bay's most vulnerable communities. Last week an outbreak was declared at the Thunder Bay District Jail. And yesterday, an outbreak was declared at Shelter House, one of Thunder Bay's shelters for unhoused people. To learn more about how the situation is being managed, the CBC's Matt Vis spoke with Cynthia Olsen. She's chair of the vulnerable populations COVID-19 planning table in Thunder Bay. To start, Matt asked about the role of the planning table. 6:03

She said the planning table has learned lessons throughout the pandemic, particularly during last year's outbreaks, that position them to manage the current situation.

"I think partners are feeling very confident in the pathways," Olsen said.

"It has certainly strengthened the pathways, with a clear process for partners in the community to refer into isolation services. We continue to adapt the screening based on the changing symptoms that we may see from COVID with the changing variants."

Olsen said public health case management and contact tracing remains ongoing for high-risk settings, including congregate settings like shelters.

"We'll continue to monitor the situation. Everybody is preparing in the event additional spaces and staffing may be needed to support isolation within the community. We'll continue to be able to provide that. We're working towards it."