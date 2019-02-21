Thunder Bay's Shelter House desperate for donations of forks

One Thunder Bay, Ont., homeless shelter says it's desperate to give a home to some new cutlery.

Shelter House says it's especially running low on forks.

People keep walking off with the utensils or accidentally throwing them in the garbage, said Katie Watson, the shelter's volunteer coordinator.

Staff are doing their best to wash the remaining ones quickly enough to ensure everyone gets one, she said, but clients sometimes have to get pretty creative when the utensils run low.

​"They will use spoons if we don't have forks and they will use knives or their hands or, you know, do the traditional pull-the-bowl-into-the-mouth or plate-up-to-lips," she added.

Shelter House feeds approximately 150 to 200 people each meal time, Watson said.

Asked how many forks the shelter could use, she replied, "hundreds — so that we have a big supply that we can continuously draw from when we have none."

Watson said people can donate forks in person at the shelter before 1:30 p.m. or after 3:30 p.m., seven days a week.

The public can also order forks through the shelter's wish-list on Amazon, she added.