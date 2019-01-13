It's been a few weeks since the holidays and since then people have been busy ringing in the new year and spending some quality time with friends and family before getting back to work.

This year, officials from a church in Thunder Bay, Ont., decided to spend their holiday season raising $15,000 to donate to Shelter House — an organization that serves the basic needs of people living in poverty.

"We had researched and really liked what the Shelter House's S.O.S. program was all about and knew that it had some struggles with funding, so we wanted to help," chair of Redwood Park Church's Living Beyond Committee, John Condon said.

The S.O.S. program, which stands for Street Outreach Services, is a program offered by Shelter House that helps transport homeless people to shelters and other services in the city.

As part of Redwood Park Church's holiday services, Condon said they encourage their members to "live beyond [themselves]" and do something to help others out in the community.

"We love seeing the people in our city taken care of," lead pastor Joel Enyart added, "and we don't feel like we have to recreate that wheel, we want to partner with like-minded organizations in our city that are doing good already."

"It's neighbours taking care of neighbours."

'Really Ecstatic'

When officials at Shelter House heard that Redwood Park Church was collecting money for them during the holiday season, they said they were "really ecstatic and very excited to see how much the donation was going to be."

Jordan said the $15,000 donation will "go pretty far" for their S.O.S program. (Christina Jung / CBC)

"I mean Christmas time is so amazing at Shelter House to begin with because there's so many donations but this donation was really special because S.O.S. lacks funding, so we are constantly relying on the community to help us," Shelter House executive director, Michelle Jordan said.

She said the $15,000 donation will "go pretty far" for their S.O.S. program.

"It shows that this community is always there," Jordan added. "It's amazing how the community comes together. This is the work that we do, this is what we love to do and when people come and help us, it just brings our shelter house family even bigger."