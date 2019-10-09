COVID-19 case confirmed at Thunder Bay's Shelter House

Surveillance testing for COVID-19 continues at Thunder Bay's Shelter House, after a case of the virus was confirmed at the facility last week.

The case was confirmed last Thursday in a client of the organization, executive director Michelle Jordan said.

"The health unit got involved immediately," Jordan said. "We were put in a static bed list in order to keep staff and clients safe."

Surveillance testing has not revealed any further cases of COVID-19 among clients or staff of Shelter House, Jordan said.

She said an outbreak has not been declared, as the risk of exposure is considered low.

The static bed list remains in effect, and essentially limits access to beds at Shelter House. Anyone who is not on the list, but requires a bed, is being transported to another shelter in the city.

Jordan said she's been worried about the possibility of an outbreak at Shelter House since March 2020.

"That's a continual thing with the release of corrections," she said. "That is quite concerning. And that is why we are, I believe, in this situation."

"Until that gets under control, I don't think that we're going to see any change."

The Ministry of the Solicitor General confirmed earlier this week that inmates from Thunder Bay correctional facilities — both of which are currently in the midst of COVID-19 outbreaks — can be released from custody while positive for COVID-19.

Any sort of release plan, which could include self-isolation measures, is strictly voluntary, and inmates are not required to follow any such plan.

The City of Thunder Bay, meanwhile, has declared a second state of emergency specific to health and social services. The city has requested funding and staff to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in vulnerable populations.