As a cold snap settles over northwestern Ontario, shelter services in Thunder Bay say they'll be doing everything they can to keep the city's most vulnerable safe.

Spells of cold weather like the one the city is currently experiencing are always cause for concern, said Michelle Jordan, the executive director of Shelter House Thunder Bay.

"It makes us really nervous," she said.

One of the concerns, she said, is that clients might find themselves stranded in parts of the city where they cannot access shelter or transportation.

She said the shelter's Street Outreach Services, or SOS, team, which goes out on patrol between 2 p.m. and 2 a.m., will be out "in full force," this week checking on people they know often stay outside, and trying to bring them in.

The shelter will be at its full 62-bed capacity this week, Jordan said, and it is also encouraging clients to stay inside during the day.

"And we typically tell people if they're going out anywhere or, you know, making a long walk somewhere that they make sure that they have proper clothing. We can assist with that as well," she said, adding that they work with community partners such as Grace Place to supply that clothing, and to make sure that everyone can find a place to stay.

Pastor Melody Macsemchuk, of Grace Place in Thunder Bay, says their Out of the Cold program typically houses between 12 and 15 people overnight in the winter. Their Coldest Night of the Year walk, which raises money to support the program, is coming up in February. (Cathy Alex/CBC)

"There's a lot of work going on each night just to make sure that nobody's out in the cold," said Melody Macsemchuk, who runs the Grace Place's Out of the Cold program.

The program, meant to accomodate 15, was over-capacity on Tuesday night, she said, but no one was turned away.

Macsemchuk says for the past week, they've been informing clients that cold weather was on the way.

"We're trying to let them know if you're not aware of this [forecast], this is what's coming up. So you guys really need to take care and be watchful, get in early, dress up warm," she said, adding that they're also making sure that people are bundled up when they leave.

"We make sure that they're wrapped up. With hats and mitts and scarves, layers of ski pants and lined underwear and all of that."

Shelter House's SOS team also carries warm clothing and blankets for clients, she said.

The SOS team answers calls from anyone who is aware of someone who might be in need of help to move to a safer, warmer place, and can be reached at 620-7678.