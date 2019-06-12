A not-for-profit shelter in Thunder Bay, Ont., is inviting city residents to a street party in the downtown south core next month to help raise money for a program that, among other things, helps people who are homeless and in crisis get to a hospital or a shelter in the middle of the night.

The Shelter House family fun party will raise money for the Street Outreach Service (S.O.S.) program, and will include a barbecue lunch by donation, a 50/50 draw, live music, face painting, a bouncy castle and raffles for prizes.

"This event will take place on July 13 from noon to 4 p.m., said Michelle Jordan, the executive director of Shelter House. "We're going to have the whole street closed to hold the party and we invite the community to come and enjoy the day to help us reach our fundraising goal of $50,000 in support of our vital S.O.S program."

She said this is the first time the organization has held a block party to support the program's operating costs as it is a "very underfunded program," that "runs short every year."

Shelter House was forced to temporarily suspend the program in 2017, citing a funding shortfall.

"This [fundraiser] will help keep our program running," Jordan said, adding that there will also be another way participates can help raise more money.

Participants can register online at the Thunder Bay Shelter House website and nominate someone who they would like to see get dunked in the dunk tank during the party. (Christina Jung / CBC)

"It's called Make a Splash for S.O.S and it's going to be us utilizing our dunk tank and it's a good way for people to nominate someone who they think would really have a good time getting dunked in the dunk tank," the shelter's development officer, Amber Prairie, said.

She added that participants will need to raise a minimum of $150 to have a chance to see their nominee get dunked.

"It's a really fun way to get people involved and to bring in some extra money for the S.O.S program," Prairie said.

The person who raises the most money, along with their nominee, will also get to take home a prize that's "worth getting dunked for."

"We do have a registration on the website ... and we have a pledge form so you can ask friends and family ... and you can host something to raise that $150," she said.