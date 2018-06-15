Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are seeking the public's assistance as they work to identify a man who robbed a north-side gas station earlier this week.

In a written release, police said the man entered the Shell station on Cumberland St. N. just before 3 p.m. Monday, June 11.

When inside, he threatened the employee with a screwdriver. The suspect then fled with undisclosed amounts of money, cigarettes and lottery tickets.

The suspect is described as about 50 years old, and about five feet, six inches tall. He had a scruffy beard, and wore a black hoodie, black shirt and black toque.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.