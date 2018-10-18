OPP search for missing youth last seen at school Wednesday morning

Ontario Provincial Police are searching for a missing youth who was last seen at the Rainy River High School on Wednesday morning.

14-year-old Johnny Shawataskung of Big Island First Nation was reported missing at approximately 6:24 p.m. on October 17, OPP said in a written statement on Thursday.

Shawataskung is described as having brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said he was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with Johnny Cash in gold lettering, black windbreaker-type pants, and possibly a T-shirt with a long sleeve shirt underneath the hooded sweatshirt.

He may also be carrying a black backpack.

According to Thursday's statement, 14-year-old Shawataskung might be in the Fort Frances or Kenora areas.

Anyone with information regarding Shawataskung's whereabouts is asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or the OPP Rainy River detachment at 1-807-274-3322.