OPP search for missing youth last seen at school Wednesday morning

Johnny Shawataskung was last seen at the Rainy River High School Wednesday morning

Police said 14-year-old Johnny Shawataskung was last seen at the Rainy River High School on Wednesday morning. It is possible that he may be in the Fort Frances or Kenora area. (OPP)

14-year-old Johnny Shawataskung of Big Island First Nation was reported missing at approximately 6:24 p.m. on October 17, OPP said in a written statement on Thursday.

Shawataskung is described as having brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said he was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with Johnny Cash in gold lettering, black windbreaker-type pants, and possibly a T-shirt with a long sleeve shirt underneath the hooded sweatshirt.

He may also be carrying a black backpack.

According to Thursday's statement, 14-year-old Shawataskung might be in the Fort Frances or Kenora areas.

Anyone with information regarding Shawataskung's whereabouts is asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or the OPP Rainy River detachment at 1-807-274-3322.

