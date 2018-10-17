Meet your Thunder Bay mayoral candidate: Shane Judge

With less than a week to go before the municipal election on Oct. 22, CBC Thunder Bay has been highlighting the at-large, ward and mayoral candidates.

So far, we've heard interviews from mayoral candidates Bill Mauro and Frank Pullia about their plans are for the city of Thunder Bay, if they are elected.

We've also heard from mayoral candidates Ronald Chookomolin, Peter Panetta, Ed Hailio and Mariann Sawicki on why they decided to run for mayor in this year's municipal election.

On Wednesday, candidate Shane Judge met the CBC's Superior Morning host Lisa Laco in front of an old bank facade on Victoria Street on the city's south side, to talk about what Thunder Bay means to him and what he hopes to achieve if he becomes elected.