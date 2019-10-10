'It really comes down to ethics': new coffee brand supports women coffee producers

A new brand of coffee now available in Thunder Bay is helping empower women in coffee production around the world.

Shakespeare's Sister is green coffee purchased through the Women Coffee Producers Program, and roasted at Rose N Crantz Roasting Company in Thunder Bay.

"For us, it really comes down to ethics and an interest in the women producers of green coffee," said Jesse Roberts, co-owner of Rose N Crantz.

"As [manager Evie Sitch] was researching this ... program, she was learning about the fact that while the majority of coffee producers are either led by women, or women are doing a vast majority of the labour in coffee-producing farms and areas, they are not receiving the same level of attention as men within the industry," she said.

Sitch said the Shakespeare's Sister coffee itself is produced by women producers, and those producers are paid a gender-equity premium on top of the cost of the coffee itself, "just to boost them up a little bit, and allow them to have a little more autonomy when they're farming."

"Originally, we thought it would just kind of be a special lot that we were bringing in," she said. "But we've had such a positive response to it that it just might become a line."

"We might continue to bring in different coffee origins that are women-produced."

The coffee is currently available at the Thunder Bay Country Market, Roberts said.

A portion of the proceeds from each bag will be invested in micro-lending projects for women-led initiatives through kiva.org.