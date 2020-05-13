Forest fire closes Highway 17 near Shabaqua, Ont.

A forest fire near Shabaqua, Ont., has forced the closure of the Trans-Canada Highway between the Highway 11-17 junction and Ignace.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) said the fire, located about seven kilometres north of the Highway 11-17 junction, is six hectares in size, and is burning next to the highway.

The highway was originally closed between Shabaqua and Upsala, but the closure now extends between Shabaqua and Ignace.

The fire, known as Thunder Bay 4, is listed by the ministry as not under control at this time.

Ground crews, along with a helicopter are on site, and a tanker along with a Bird Dog aircraft have been dispatched from the MNRF base in Dryden.

Highway 17 remains closed in both directions, according to Ontario 511.