Thunder Bay police charge Scouts leader with sexual offences involving a minor

A 21-year-old Thunder Bay man who was a Scouts Canada leader is accused of sexual offences allegedly involving a 12-year-old victim.

Thunder Bay police said they became aware of the July 2019 incident late last month and started investigating.

Police alleged the accused, who was 19 at the time of the incident, knew the victim through the Scouts Canada program, but the incident did not happen at a sanctioned event.

The accused turned himself in to police on Monday.

He is charged with sexual assault, sexual exploitation and sexual interference. He appeared in court on Tuesday and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date on Wednesday.