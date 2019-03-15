Man charged after passerby intervenes in sexual assault: Thunder Bay police

A 47-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing charges after a passerby intervened in a sexual assault on the city's north side this week, police said.

Officers were dispatched to a reported sexual assault in the parking lot of the Dawson Road Walmart at about 2:45 p.m. Monday.

Officers learned that the accused male was seen sitting beside an unconscious woman near one of the store's emergency exits, when he began assaulting her.

A passerby, who had just parked their vehicle nearby, saw the incident occurring, and immediately honked their vehicle's horn. The accused stopped what he was doing and began to leave the area as the witness called 911.

Paramedics arrived to attend to the victim, while responding police officers located and arrested the man.

The accused has been charged with sexual assault, breach of undertaking, and breach of probation.

He appeared in court earlier this week, and was remanded into custody pending a future court appearance.