Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm warning, watches for northwestern Ontario Friday

Environment Canada is advising of possible severe thunderstorms that could bring torrential rain, hail, and strong winds to some parts of northwestern Ontario Friday.

The weather agency has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Webequie area.

Meanwhile, severe thunderstorm watches were issued for the Nipigon, Marathon, Superior North, Geraldton, Manitouwadge, and Hornepayne areas.

Environment Canada said the storms could cause wind gusts up to 90 km/h and nickel-sized hail on Friday afternoon.

"Large hail can damage property and cause injury," the weather agency said in a statement. "Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Water-related activities may be unsafe due to violent and sudden gusts of wind over bodies of water."

People in the affected areas are advised to take cover if threatening weather approaches.