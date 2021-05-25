Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for some parts of northwestern Ontario

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for some parts of northwestern Ontario, with Environment Canada warning of possible wind gusts of up to 110 km/h.

The watch was issued Tuesday afternoon for Thunder Bay, Atikokan, Dryden, Ignace, Fort Frances, Rainy Lake, Sioux Lookout, Nipigon, Lake Nipigon, Marathon, Schreiber, Superior North, Superior West, and surrounding areas.

A severe thunderstorm watch is issued when "conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and large hail," Environment Canada said.

The agency said the watch is expected to be in place throughout Tuesday afternoon and early evening, and if the storms develop, they could bring wind gusts of up to 110 km/h, as well as hail the size of ping-pong balls.

People are advised to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.