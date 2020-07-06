Severe thunderstorm watches issued for northern Ontario

Environment Canada has issued severe thunderstorm watches for Monday for many areas across northern Ontario, including Thunder Bay.

The watches are in effect for the following areas:

Atikokan, Upsala, and Quetico

Geraldton, Manitouwadge, and Hornepayne

Thunder Bay

Chapleau and Gogama

Fort Hope and Webequie

Lake Nipigon and Wabakimi

Thunderstorm watches are issued when "conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and large hail," Environment Canada stated in a written release.

The watch is in effect for Monday afternoon and early evening, and storms could bring "nickel sized hail" and wind gusts of up to 90 km/h.