Severe thunderstorm warnings in effect for parts of northwestern Ontario

Environment Canada is warning of possible severe thunderstorms in some parts of northwestern Ontario on Wednesday.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Wednesday morning for the following areas:

Atikokan

Shebandowan

Quetico Park

Kakabeka Falls

Whitefish Lake

Arrow Lake

The thunderstorm, Environment Canada said, was located near Arrow Lake on Wednesday morning, and moving east at about 40 km/h.

People in the affected areas are advised to take cover immediately, as the storm could produce torrential rainfall, large hail, and damaging winds.