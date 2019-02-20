2-year report into 7 youth inquest recommendations to be released Wednesday

It's taken a longer than expected, but lawyers representing the families of six of seven Indigenous students who died while attending school in Thunder Bay, Ont., will issue a two-year progress report today about what's changed since the months-long inquest into their deaths.

Aboriginal Legal Services is scheduled to unveil its report Wednesday on what progress has been made on the 145 recommendations made by the jury at the conclusion of the inquest in 2016. Program director Jonathan Rudin said they were expecting to have the report done by August 2018 — one year after the first annual review — but delays in receiving information from two parties to whom inquest recommendations were made, slowed down the overall process.

"Clearly everybody's taking it seriously but timeliness is very important," Rudin told CBC News. "Otherwise, we can lose momentum and that would be a shame."

Rudin declined on Tuesday to name the two latent parties, saying he expects the issue "will come up [Wednesday]."

The one-year report used a mathematical formula, distilled into letter grades, to quantify the progress made by the eight parties — including various levels of government, police and First Nations service providers — to whom jurors made recommendations. The overall grade was a C-plus.

"We didn't expect in the first year that everything would be done because [for] the long-term recommendations, things wouldn't have started," Rudin said. "But now we're in year two, so now we expect more progress on sort of the medium-term recommendations."

Jethro Anderson, 15, Curran Strang, 18, Robyn Harper, 19, Paul Panacheese, 21, Reggie Bushie, 15, Kyle Morrisseau, 17 and Jordan Wabasse,15, all died in Thunder Bay between November 2000 and May 2011. They were all in the city from remote northern Ontario First Nations attending school.

Jonathan Rudin released the year-one progress report in Thunder Bay in August 2017. (Amy Hadley / CBC) The first year report found that some respondent parties were much more proactive than others, with individual grades ranging from a D to an an A.

The federal government, in particular, was singled out for its slow response, something Rudin said officials told him in 2017 will improve by the time the second report gets released. He added that continuously issuing progress reports can help ensure recommendations are seriously considered.

"We've done a lot of inquests on behalf of Indigenous families over the years ... and one of the things that we've seen is juries work really hard to come up with recommendations and often nothing happens with them," he said.

"So we wanted to make sure this didn't happen with this inquest and I think everyone wanted to make sure of that."