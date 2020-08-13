Seven Thunder Bay youth projects get United Way funding

The United Way of Thunder Bay marked International Youth Day Wednesday by providing grants to seven community projects.

Children's Centre Thunder Bay received $2,500 for an anxiety workshop that it says will provide youth with a unique group treatment opportunity in a safe and encouraging environment.

The Community Arts & Heritage Education Project (CAHEP) received $2,500 to allow ten Lakehead University international students who couldn't return home due to the COVID-19 pandemic to get together virtually to share cooking skills and build connections.

Community Clothing Assistance Mission received $1,000 to provide youth with hands-on work experience in warehousing and retail operations.

Evergreen a United Neighbourhood received $1,000 for the Evergreen Music Program, in which knowledgeable young people work with area youth and mentor them in how to DJ, use a music system, and plan concerts and neighbourhood events.

The Hammarskjold Fire Council, and Indigenous student voice council, received $3,500 to fund drum group visits to the school and a Spring Powwow. It will also support a Cultural Retreat at Kingfisher Outdoor Education Centre.

Our Kids Count received $2,500 for a 12-week youth group on various topics of interest received from youth in the Windsor neighbourhood.

And Wake the Giant received $1,000 to support welcoming events and activities for Indigenous students travelling to Thunder Bay from remote First Nation communities.

The $14,000 in funds were raised through the Youth 4 Community Fundraising & Granting Initiative (Y4C Initiative), according to a United Way news release.

Throughout the year, five high schools participated in the Y4C initiative by raising funds through activities such as sports tournaments, bake sales, staff dares and Halloween fundraisers.