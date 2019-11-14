Thunder Bay, Ont., police investigating 'serous incident' on city's south side
Thunder Bay police are investigating a "serious incident" that took place on Vickers Street on Thursday afternoon.
Police said officers were called to a disturbance in the 400 block of Vickers Street just before 3:15 p.m. Thursday, and there is no concern for public safety.
Police remained on scene late Thursday afternoon investigating the circumstances of the incident.
No further details were provided.