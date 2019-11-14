Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay, Ont., police investigating 'serous incident' on city's south side
Thunder Bay police are investigating a "serious incident" that took place on Vickers Street on Thursday afternoon.
Thunder Bay police were investigating a "serious incident" on South Vickers Street on Thursday afternoon. (Kris Ketonen/CBC News)

Police said officers were called to a disturbance in the 400 block of Vickers Street just before 3:15 p.m. Thursday, and there is no concern for public safety.

Police remained on scene late Thursday afternoon investigating the circumstances of the incident.

No further details were provided.

