Thunder Bay police investigating 'serious incident' near James Street Swing Bridge

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are investigating what they are describing as a serious incident on the city's south side on Tuesday.

Police said the incident occurred in the early morning in the area of James Street South and Gore Street West.

No further information about the nature of the incident has been provided.

Police said James Street, between Gore Street and the James Street Swing Bridge, is closed to vehicular traffic. Only southbound traffic is able to cross the bridge.

The scene is being held and members of the public are being asked to avoid the area.