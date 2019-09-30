September wetter but warmer than normal, Environment Canada says

September was a wetter but warmer month than average in northwestern Ontario, according to Environment Canada, but a meteorologist there says snow could be on the way soon.

Areas to the west of Thunder Bay saw roughly 70 to 80 millimetres of rain more than usual in September, Peter Kimbell said.

"We had a couple of particularly heavy rainfall days," Kimbell said.

"There were just a succession of low pressure systems causing convective activity with enough moisture that generated a large enough rainfall that basically wound up to a fairly wet month."

Thunder Bay this September was nearly 2 C above the average for the month, he added.

With temperatures dropping as fall progresses, however, Kimbell said the rain will turn to snow — and "probably sooner than people would like."

The region as a whole could see snow this week, he said, adding that climate models generally predict "fairly substantial amounts of snow" across the far north in October.

However, Kimbell said, more southerly parts of northwestern Ontario, like areas just to the west of Thunder Bay including Kakabeka Falls west to Atikokan, could still see a bit of snow.

"So it's coming," he said. "It's coming sooner than people would like."

"I'm specifically talking about Wednesday night and Thursday, we'll probably see some wet stuff, especially as you head west from Thunder Bay over higher terrain," Kimbell said.

Thunder Bay typically sees about six centimetres of snow over the month of October, he said.