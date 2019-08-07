For a group of four friends in Thunder Bay, Ont., age is nothing but a number and you can never be too old for an adventure.

Bob Thompson, along with Marg McWhirter, Peter MacDonald and Jim Bidnall are all in their late 60s and early 70s. For the past 10 years, the four friends have been embarking on a four-day kayak adventure along Lake Superior's north shore every summer.

"When we were paddling one day, we said, wouldn't it be awesome to be paddling sections of the north shore," Thompson explained. "So we paddled our first year down to Rossport and had a great time and thought ... let's do it again."

Left to right, Peter MacDonald, Bob Thompson, Marg McWhirter and Jim Bidnall have been doing their summer adventure for the past 10 years. (Submitted by Bob Thompson)

Every year the group explores a new area of the north shore and discovers hidden gems they never would have seen if they weren't on their kayaks.

"The north shore coast of Lake Superior provides all kind of interesting and intriguing points," he said. "We saw at Montreal River ... that were was an alternative service work camp during the Second World War. There's still a wall of a log cabin with names etched into it."

He said travelling in a kayak also allows them to "feel at one with Lake Superior."

"When we were in Lake Superior park ... we could see pictographs that the hikers can't see because they are on cliffs right down to the water," Thompson said.

Bob Thompson said the four-day annual trip keeps them young as it provides them a "sense of mystery ... and adventure." (Submitted by Bob Thompson)

The group also recently kayaked to the Soo Locks, at Sault Ste. Marie, which has "always been a dream," he said.

"There's a lot of planning that goes into it ... and for us, it's just one of the things we do that keeps us grounded, interested and living," Thompson added, saying that the four-day annual adventure keeps them young as it gives them "a sense of mystery and a little bit of adventure."