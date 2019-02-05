Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say a 30-year-old man is in custody after officers responded to a pair of calls, including a reported assault and a break-in, on the city's south side Monday night.

According to a written release from the Thunder Bay Police Service on Tuesday, officers were first called to the 200 block of McKellar Street S just after 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 4.

When officers arrived, police said they found a 62-year-old man injured and sitting on a snow bank in front of his home.

Police said the victim had been attacked by an unknown person, apparently at random.

The 62-year-old was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Then, while that investigation was taking place, police said they received another call: this one about a break-in at a nearby address in the 200 block of Vickers Street S.

When officers arrived, they reportedly were told that a man broke into the home and was still inside.

When police arrested him, they subsequently connected the accused to the reported McKellar Street assault.

A 30-year-old man from Thunder Bay has been charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of mischief.

Police said he appeared in court on Tuesday and was remanded into custody with a future date.