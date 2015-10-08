Federal government funds economic development projects in Seine River

A northwestern Ontario Indigenous community will build a new, 8,000-square-foot multi-use centre with help from the federal government.

FedNor on Monday announced $1.15 million in funding for economic development in Seine River First Nation.

More than $812,000 of the funding will go toward the new multi-use centre. In a media release, FedNor said the centre is expected to becoming a focal point for economic and tourism development in the community.

It will be used to offer business services and training programs, host gatherings, and provide space for commercial operations.

Fishing camp upgrades

The remaining money will go toward upgrades at the community's fishing camp, turning it into a tourism destination. The upgrades will include repairs to the camp's electrical system and boathouse, and enhancements to its cabins, docks, and water and wastewater treatment systems.

"We are excited to partner with the Government of Canada through FedNor to strengthen local tourism and create new business opportunities in our community," Thomas Johnson, Chief of Seine River First Nation, said in a statement. "I am pleased that the federal government recognizes our unique needs and is investing to make our community a better place to live, work and visit."

The funding was announced by Thunder Bay-Rainy River MP Don Rusnak.

"These priority projects will address a community need for facilities to foster and promote local entrepreneurs and artisans, host tourism events, and strengthen ties and partnerships with other communities," Rusnak said in a statement. "By investing to help build this multi-use centre and upgrade the community's fishing camp, our government is strengthening the economic outlook for the citizens of Seine River First Nation."