New business serves up guided food tours in Thunder Bay

A taste of Thunder Bay. We'll meet a woman who's launching a new tourism venture here in the city, offering guided food tours. 6:31

Local sights and history lessons will be on the menu, along with tasty dishes, as part of a new tourism business launching in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Seek Adventure and Tours will offer guided walking food tours through city neighbourhoods.

It's an idea owner Sue Hamel said she's been thinking about bringing to Thunder Bay for several years now.

"Thunder Bay is just so ready to share both the stories, the food and the history ... more with our tourists that are coming through town," she said.

The themed tours will be a chance to share the culture and stories of the city, she said, and a typical trip will involve four or five stops for refreshments.

"We'll be weaving in and out of food establishments, having tastings from our amazing and vibrant food scenes," she said, adding that she's also been researching the history of neighbourhoods, and collecting stories and information to relate along the way.

Hamel, who has experience as a wilderness guide, said she'll also be offering some nature hikes to give visitors a chance to explore areas just outside of the city. Those trips will include a picnic lunch.

Pilot tours are already underway, said Hamel, adding that feedback has been good so far, even from people who are already familiar with the city.

"They were really surprised about some of the new things that they learned and also the new food establishments that they'd never tried. So I'm really excited to be able to connect people meaningfully to our amazing food establishments."

The business will be officially launched later this summer.

Sue Hamel spoke about the new business on the CBC Thunder Bay program, Superior Morning. The full interview can be found here.