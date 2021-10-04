See life-and-death struggle between a wolf and deer in the northern Ontario woods
Lesley Johnson says she was in 'right pace at the right time' to capture incredible images
Lesley Johnson is still stunned by what she saw — and photographed — near her home in Kakabeka Falls, Ont., late last month.
A wolf, and a deer, engaged in a life-and-death chase on the Kaministiquia River.
Johnson said she was was photographing a couple of anglers when she heard a loud splash in the river.
She looked over to see a deer swimming frantically with a single wolf in hot pursuit.
Johnson said the wolf looked young and was alone.
Johnson said she could barely believe her eyes, but started snapping pictures.
The deer was panting, and Johnson said it looked as if it was "having a rough go."
Ultimately, the wolf turned around and ran back into the woods — alone.
Johnson said she never thought she would experience something so unique.
"I just got lucky," she said. "I was in the right spot at the right time. I'll probably never get another picture like that."